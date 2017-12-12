FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's oil marketers fall as Brent crude hits over 2-yr high
#India Market News
December 12, 2017 / 4:51 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's oil marketers fall as Brent crude hits over 2-yr high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Oil marketers Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd fall as much as 2.10-2.90 pct

** Brent crude oil prices jumped above $65 per barrel for first time since June 2015 after a shutdown of Forties North Sea pipeline knocked out significant supply

** Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were up 0.96 pct at $65.30 a barrel as of 0432 GMT

** Shares of Hindustan Petroleum post biggest intra-day pct fall since Nov. 10

** Indian Oil Corp has gained 24.4 pct this year as of Monday’s close

