BUZZ-India's oil marketers fall as Brent crude hits over 2-yr high

** Oil marketers Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd fall as much as 2.10-2.90 pct

** Brent crude oil prices jumped above $65 per barrel for first time since June 2015 after a shutdown of Forties North Sea pipeline knocked out significant supply

** Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were up 0.96 pct at $65.30 a barrel as of 0432 GMT

** Shares of Hindustan Petroleum post biggest intra-day pct fall since Nov. 10

** Indian Oil Corp has gained 24.4 pct this year as of Monday’s close