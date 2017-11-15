FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's oil refiners, airlines climb as oil prices slip
November 15, 2017 / 5:47 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's oil refiners, airlines climb as oil prices slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** India’s oil explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd shares fall as much as 2.6 pct; among top pct losers on the NSE index

** Oil prices fell more than 1 pct on Wednesday on weak demand outlook

** Oil refiners rise as weaker crude prices lower input costs; Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd gains 2.9 pct, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd rises 2.8 pct and Indian Oil Corp Ltd climbs 2 pct

** Airline stocks also rise as jet fuel is the biggest cost for low-budget carriers; InterGlobe Aviation Ltd gains 3.5 pct, Jet Airways (India) Ltd up 2.6 pct and Spicejet Ltd climbs 2.3 pct

