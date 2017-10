** Shares of India’s oil marketing companies Bharat Petroleum Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Indian Oil Corp rise more than 3 pct each in early trade

** India’s oil minister says has not asked fuel retailers to absorb future increases in fuel price

** The stocks had fallen in the previous session on media reports that India was unlikely to further raise fuel prices due to higher inflation

** S&P BSE Oil & Gas index, which was 1.7 pct down on Wednesday, was up 1.6 pct