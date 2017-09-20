BUZZ-India's ONGC hits over 3-month high on Reuters report on oil, gas find

** Shares of India’s largest oil explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp up as much as 3 pct, their highest since June 15

** Co’s discovery in the west of its Mumbai High offshore fields is estimated to hold in-place reserves of about 20 mln tonnes, sources told Reuters

** ONGC tested nine zones of which one yielded more than 3,000 barrels per day

** Shares, which were in the negative territory early in the day, rose as much as 3.7 pct after the Reuters report

** Stock is among top gainers on the broader NSE index