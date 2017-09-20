FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's ONGC hits over 3-month high on Reuters report on oil, gas find
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
September 20, 2017 / 6:23 AM / a month ago

BUZZ-India's ONGC hits over 3-month high on Reuters report on oil, gas find

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of India’s largest oil explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp up as much as 3 pct, their highest since June 15

** Co’s discovery in the west of its Mumbai High offshore fields is estimated to hold in-place reserves of about 20 mln tonnes, sources told Reuters

** ONGC tested nine zones of which one yielded more than 3,000 barrels per day

** Shares, which were in the negative territory early in the day, rose as much as 3.7 pct after the Reuters report

** Stock is among top gainers on the broader NSE index

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.