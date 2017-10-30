FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's ONGC hits over 5-mth high on upbeat Q2
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
U.S.
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
Sports
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
October 30, 2017 / 4:15 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's ONGC hits over 5-mth high on upbeat Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd rise as much as 3.2 pct to 189.9 rupees; their highest since May 15

** Co posted a higher-than-expected 3.1 pct rise in second-quarter profit on Saturday

** “A good quarter helped by lower cost,” analysts at Jefferies write, hiking their PT to 206 rupees from 200 rupees

** ONGC stacks up well among peers with better through-cycle return ratios, the analysts added, maintaining a “buy” rating on the stock citing “inexpensive valuations”

** 22 of the 32 analysts covering the stock have a “buy” rating while 10 have “hold”; median PT is 198.5 rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** Stock had declined about 4 pct this year up to Friday’s close

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.