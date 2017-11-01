FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's ONGC resumes naphtha exports after brief absence
November 1, 2017 / 10:53 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's ONGC resumes naphtha exports after brief absence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) sells naphtha from Hazira after an absence of about three months

** ONGC sells 30,000-tonne cargo for Nov. 7-8 loading from the port to BP at about $9 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis

** The single digit premium could be due to the prompt loading dates, which usually command a lower price as buyers have limited time to charter ships to carry the cargo, traders say

** ONGC previously exported a Hazira naphtha cargo for July loading but cancelled a sales tender for a September cargo (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

