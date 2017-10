** Orchid Pharma Ltd jumps by its daily limit of 19.9 pct to 21.35 rupees, highest since Aug 23

** Co gets favourable inspection report from U.S. FDA for its active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing facility in the southern state of Tamil Nadu bit.ly/2xh1AGj

** Report paves the way for exports from the plant

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain in over five months

** About 1.9 mln shares change hands, compared with 30-day average of 491,000 shares