FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Oriental Bank of Commerce falls; cenbank starts corrective action over bad loans
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
October 9, 2017 / 4:22 AM / in 9 days

BUZZ-India's Oriental Bank of Commerce falls; cenbank starts corrective action over bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Mid-sized Indian state-run lender Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd falls as much as 4.3 pct in early trade

** RBI initiated “prompt corrective action” (PCA) against the bank over its high amount of net non-performing assets

** Corrective action plan requires a bank to enact curbs on hiring, branch expansion and taking on new loans

** ORBC's managing director says as per a Times of India report that the bank has stopped taking 'risky exposure' to certain sectors and will restrict its fresh advances to cos with 'BBB' or higher ratings - bit.ly/2hWwBcD

** The bank’s chief said focus was on retail, farm and SME segment, which accounted for 50 pct of its loan book, the report added

** Stock hits lowest level since Aug. 16; posts biggest intraday pct loss since Sept. 22

** Bank posted a net loss for the June quarter, with net NPA rising to 9.56 pct

** Stock leads losses on Nifty PSU bank index which was up 0.29 pct

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.