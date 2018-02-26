FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
India Market News
February 26, 2018 / 4:59 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's Oriental Bank of Commerce plunges on alleged fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd fall as much as 12.7 pct to 92.60 rupees, lowest since June 16, 2016

** India’s federal police said on Sunday it had filed a fraud case against executives of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd for causing alleged losses of 1.09 bln rupees ($16.85 mln) to the state-run bank

** Shares of Simbhaoli Sugars fall as much as 19.94 pct to 13.45 rupees, lowest since Nov 9, 2015

** Over 22 mln Oriental Bank shares change hands in one hour of trade, compared with 30-day avg of 3.4 mln

** Stock posts its biggest intraday pct drop since Aug 2015 ($1 = 64.6750 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.