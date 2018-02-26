BUZZ-India's Oriental Bank of Commerce plunges on alleged fraud

** Shares of Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd fall as much as 12.7 pct to 92.60 rupees, lowest since June 16, 2016

** India’s federal police said on Sunday it had filed a fraud case against executives of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd for causing alleged losses of 1.09 bln rupees ($16.85 mln) to the state-run bank

** Shares of Simbhaoli Sugars fall as much as 19.94 pct to 13.45 rupees, lowest since Nov 9, 2015

** Over 22 mln Oriental Bank shares change hands in one hour of trade, compared with 30-day avg of 3.4 mln

** Stock posts its biggest intraday pct drop since Aug 2015 ($1 = 64.6750 Indian rupees)