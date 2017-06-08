FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF selling 10 pct stake
June 8, 2017 / 4:28 AM / 2 months ago

BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF selling 10 pct stake

1 Min Read

** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.4 pct to their lowest in over two weeks

** GDF International selling its entire 10 pct stake, or 75 million shares, in Petronet LNG in block trades for up to $512 mln, according to a deal term sheet

** About 75 mln shares change hands in three block deals on the BSE at around 9:18 AM local time(0348 GMT), data shows

** GDF was selling shares in price range of 417 rupees to 440 rupees apiece, a nil-to-5.2 pct discount to stock's Wednesday closing price of 440 rupees

