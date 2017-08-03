FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 days ago
BUZZ-India's pharma stocks up on report of govt proposal to waive clinical trials for proven drugs
August 3, 2017 / 5:00 AM / 7 days ago

BUZZ-India's pharma stocks up on report of govt proposal to waive clinical trials for proven drugs

1 Min Read

** Nifty pharma index climbs as much as 1.2 pct, after falling for eight sessions in 10

** Lupin Ltd rises as much as 2.2 pct, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd climbs up to 1.8 pct, Cipla Ltd gains as much as 1.1 pct

** Indian govt has proposed waiving local clinical trials for drugs that have proved their efficacy in developed markets - newspaper Mint reports, citing government officials bit.ly/2vkq6Wf

** The drugs should have been approved and marketed for at least two years in the European Union, UK, United States, Australia, Canada and Japan, the report said

** The move is expected to reduce time taken by a company to introduce new drugs in the market from five-six years to as few as 45 days, the report added

** Up to Wednesday's close, the Nifty pharma index had declined 7.9 pct this year

