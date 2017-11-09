BUZZ-India's Pidilite Industries gains on Q2 profit beat

** Pidilite Industries Ltd rises as much as 3.3 pct to 794 rupees

** Adhesives maker posted a 9 pct increase in Sept-qtr profit, beating analysts’ expectations

** Pidilite’s Q2 report beat our estimates by 18 pct and 15 pct on EBITDA and PAT, respectively, Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note, maintaining “outperform” rating on the stock

** “While the consol topline was in line, the beat was largely driven by strong margin expansion” - Credit Suisse

** Stock posts biggest intra-day pct gain since Sept. 29; stock up 30.3 pct this year as of last close on Wednesday

** Eleven of 17 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 2 “hold” and 4 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 846 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon data