FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Prataap Snacks surges on debut; high valuations a worry - brokerage
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
October 5, 2017 / 5:43 AM / 13 days ago

BUZZ-India's Prataap Snacks surges on debut; high valuations a worry - brokerage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** India’s Prataap Snacks Ltd rises as much as 40.6 pct to 1,318.80 rupees in its trading debut, from the IPO price of 938 rupees

** Prataap, which sells potato chips under the Yellow Diamond brand, raised up to 4.82 billion rupees ($74.05 million) in an IPO that was subscribed 47.39 times

** Prataap’s P/E ratio valued at 202 times its fiscal 2017 earnings, Angel Broking estimates

** The company’s gross margins during fiscal years 2013-2017 have been between 26 pct and 31 pct, which is lower compared with the gross margin of about 40 pct for peer DFM Foods Ltd in fiscal 2017 - Angel Broking

** To justify such high valuations, remarkable improvement in profitability is required, which may come at the cost of lower growth - analysts at Angel Broking say

** DFM Foods up as much as 5.5 pct in a Mumbai market that is down 0.1 percent as of 0540 GMT ($1 = 65.0900 Indian rupees)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.