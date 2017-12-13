BUZZ-India's Punj Lloyd surges on contract wins

** Shares of Punj Lloyd Ltd rise as much as 13.6 pct to 23.4 rupees, their highest since Nov. 3

** Punj Lloyd, in a joint venture with Varaha Infra Ltd, gets project to upgrade a section of road connecting the towns of Yargi and Kalewa in Myanmar worth 11.77 bln rupees ($182.51 million) (bit.ly/2AwEbU5)

** Co also gets contract by GAIL (India) to construct a section of steel pipeline and associated facilities worth 2.76 bln rupees

** More than 7 mln shares change hands, compared with the 30-day average of about 1.1 mln shares

** Stock posts biggest intra-day pct gain since Sept. 7

** Up to Tuesday’s close, stock had risen 9.87 pct this year ($1 = 64.4900 Indian rupees)