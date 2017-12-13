FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Punj Lloyd surges on contract wins
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Global Economy
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
December 13, 2017 / 5:13 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Punj Lloyd surges on contract wins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Punj Lloyd Ltd rise as much as 13.6 pct to 23.4 rupees, their highest since Nov. 3

** Punj Lloyd, in a joint venture with Varaha Infra Ltd, gets project to upgrade a section of road connecting the towns of Yargi and Kalewa in Myanmar worth 11.77 bln rupees ($182.51 million) (bit.ly/2AwEbU5)

** Co also gets contract by GAIL (India) to construct a section of steel pipeline and associated facilities worth 2.76 bln rupees

** More than 7 mln shares change hands, compared with the 30-day average of about 1.1 mln shares

** Stock posts biggest intra-day pct gain since Sept. 7

** Up to Tuesday’s close, stock had risen 9.87 pct this year ($1 = 64.4900 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.