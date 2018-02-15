FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
India Market News
February 15, 2018 / 4:49 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's Punjab National Bank extends losses after co detects fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Punjab National Bank (PNB) falls as much as 8.6 pct to 133.50 rupees, lowest since Oct 24

** Over 45.5 mln shares change hands by 0445 GMT versus 30-day average volume of 20.55 mln

** Co’s shares fell 10 pct in previous session after it reported detecting fraudulent transactions at a Mumbai branch totalling about $1.77 bln

** PNB also indicated more banks could be hit by the fraud

** Morgan Stanley cuts PT on stock to 195 rupees from 215 rupees with rating ‘overweight’, saying revelation of fraudulent activity is a “substantial negative”

** PNB event “creates uncertainty around outlook that bad loans have peaked. Another risk could be how banks conduct business with each other” - MS analysts

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.