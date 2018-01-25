BUZZ-India's Quess Corp gains as profit surges

** Quess Corp Ltd’s shares rise as much as 5.8 pct, their biggest intraday pct gain since Dec. 28

** Q3 profit more than doubles to 701.3 mln rupees ($11.04 mln), with margins rising to 4.41 pct from 3.16 pct last yr

** Quess Corp’s long-term prospects stand bright, given “high-growth opportunities, aggression shown on expansion, and flawless execution”; maintain “buy” rating - Motilal Oswal

** Seven of eight brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, and one “sell”; their median PT is 1,250 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had more than doubled since market debut in July 2016 ($1 = 63.5225 Indian rupees)