FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#India Market News
January 25, 2018 / 5:18 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's Quess Corp gains as profit surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Quess Corp Ltd’s shares rise as much as 5.8 pct, their biggest intraday pct gain since Dec. 28

** Q3 profit more than doubles to 701.3 mln rupees ($11.04 mln), with margins rising to 4.41 pct from 3.16 pct last yr

** Quess Corp’s long-term prospects stand bright, given “high-growth opportunities, aggression shown on expansion, and flawless execution”; maintain “buy” rating - Motilal Oswal

** Seven of eight brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, and one “sell”; their median PT is 1,250 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had more than doubled since market debut in July 2016 ($1 = 63.5225 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.