BUZZ-India's Quess Corp rises on strong Q2 performance

** Quess Corp’s shares rise nearly 6 pct in biggest daily pct gain in over five months

** Sept-qtr consol profit jumps over four times to 1.41 bln rupees, helped by a rise in its global technology business, the business services provider said on Wednesday

** Quess signed deal to buy majority stake in Vedang Cellular Services with investment of up to 400 mln rupees ($6.18 mln)

** Vedang complements existing breadth of services of Quess, giving another avenue of upward mobility, Ambit Capital analyst write, adding that revenue growth was in line with expectations