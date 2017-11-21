FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's Quess marks biggest gain in a year on TBSS stake buy
November 21, 2017 / 5:36 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Quess marks biggest gain in a year on TBSS stake buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of business services provider Quess Corp Ltd surge as much as 9.5 pct to 948 rupees, their highest since July 18

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since Nov. 29, 2016

** Company on Monday agreed to buy 51 pct stake in Tata Business Support Services Ltd (TBSS) in a deal worth up to 1.53 bln rupees ($23.5 million) bit.ly/2hPyBUo

** Tata Sons will hold the remaining 49 pct stake in TBSS, a customer experience management firm, Quess added

** TBSS would fit into Quess’ technology solutions portfolio, strengthening offerings and providing cross-sell opportunities - Motilal Oswal

** Up to Monday’s close, Quess had risen about 31.6 pct this year ($1 = 65.0200 Indian rupees)

