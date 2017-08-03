FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's RCom falls; tribunal to take call on Aircel merger
#India Market News
August 3, 2017 / 8:09 AM / 2 months ago

BUZZ-India's RCom falls; tribunal to take call on Aircel merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) falls as much as 8.6 pct to 22.85 rupees

** India’s National Company Law Tribunal is expected to decide on Thursday whether to admit a proposal to merge RCom’s wireless business with rival Aircel

** The telecom department has told the tribunal that the merger should be first taken to the Supreme Court for permission given a pending issue over a corruption trial involving a previous, unrelated Aircel deal, The Economic Times reports bit.ly/2umO6U6

** Economic Times also reports that equipment supplier Ericsson, which has outstanding dues from RCom, and GTL Infrastructure’s Chennai Network Infrastructure, which had bought 17,500 mobile towers from Aircel, have objected to the merger proposal, citing company lawyers

** Ericsson and GTL Infrastructure were not immediately reachable for comment

** RCom betting on Aircel deal and sale of stake in tower business to Canada’s Brookfield to cut debt

** RCom shares down nearly a third in 2017, following more than 60 percent fall last year on debt worries and price war

