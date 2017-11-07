BUZZ-India's RCom rises on deal to sell DTH business

** Telecom operator Reliance Communications Ltd rises as much as 3.2 pct to 16.35 rupees
** Rcom has signed an agreement with Veecon Media & Television to sell its Direct-to-Home business in order to reduce debt
** Veecon will buy 100 percent equity stake in Reliance Big TV Ltd; about 500 employees of the DTH unit will be retained
** Transaction value of the deal has not been disclosed
** “Believe a complete exit by Big TV would still have been ideal for the incumbents, as it would likely have led to further industry consolidation and, hence, to a boost (albeit minor) to their bargaining power,” Macquarie analysts wrote in a note
** Stock has lost 53.5 pct this year as of Monday’s close