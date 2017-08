** Shares of Reliance Capital Ltd fall as much as 2.9 pct - their biggest intraday pct loss since May 30

** Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank sold its remaining 2.8 pct stake in Reliance Capital in a block trade for 4.5 bln rupees ($69.95 mln) - IFR report

** The bank sold 7 mln shares at 650.25 rupees, a 3 pct discount to Reliance Capital's shares closing price on Tuesday - IFR

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had gained more than half its value this year ($1 = 64.3350 Indian rupees)