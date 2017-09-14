FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Reliance Communications slips as Ericsson files insolvency case
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
September 14, 2017 / 3:55 AM / a month ago

BUZZ-India's Reliance Communications slips as Ericsson files insolvency case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of mobile carrier Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) slipped as much as 2.3 pct to 21.25 rupees

** Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson’s Indian subsidiary filed an insolvency case against RCom and two of its units to recover unpaid dues, RCom said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday

** Ericsson is seeking a total of 11.55 billion rupees ($180.1 million) from RCom and its two units‍​

** RCom, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, got a seven-month loan reprieve from lenders as it works on two asset sale deals that it expects will reduce its $7 bln debt by about 60 percent

** Up to Thursday’s close, RCom stock had fallen about 36 pct this year ($1 = 64.1350 Indian rupees)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.