** India's Reliance Industries sold September naphtha at $9 to $10 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, double the premium it has fetched for a mid-Aug cargo

** Reliance sold the 55,000-tonne cargo late last week for Sept. 3-6 loading from Sikka

** Buyer's identity was not immediately clear, traders said

** Asia's naphtha strengthened recently due to a combination of factors including an outage in Pernis refinery operated by Shell