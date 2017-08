** Reliance Industries Ltd shares climb as much as 3 pct to 1,354 rupees

** Company's telecom unit, Reliance Jio Infocomm, added 3.9 million subscribers in April, the most additions among telecom providers in April, regulatory data showed

** Top-ranked Bharti Airtel added 2.9 million subscribers in April

** Vodafone's India unit added 800,000 subscribers in April