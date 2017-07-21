FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's Reliance Industries hits 9-1/2-yr high on strong Q1 results
July 21, 2017 / 4:35 AM / 20 days ago

BUZZ-India's Reliance Industries hits 9-1/2-yr high on strong Q1 results

1 Min Read

** Reliance Industries Ltd rises as much as 3.02 pct to 1,575 rupees, its highest since January 2008

** Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate posted a 9 pct rise in Q1 standalone profit, helped by higher margins from its core petrochemical business, beating street estimates

** Company's Q1 gross refining margin of $11.9 per barrel was at a nine-year high, it said on Thursday

** Company's telecom arm, Jio, said it would raise 200 billion rupees ($3.11 billion) via rights issue

** Stock had gained 41.25 pct this year, as of Thursday's close

** Kotak Securities says surprisingly robust results were marked by strong refining margins and higher petchem profits, despite weaker volumes and likely higher costs ($1 = 64.3500 Indian rupees)

