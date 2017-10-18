BUZZ-India's Reliance Industries hits record high; leads gains on NSE index

** Shares of oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd rose as much as 5 percent to a record high of 917.9 rupees on Wednesday

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since March 31, leads gains on the NSE benchmark index and the Nifty energy index

** Reliance’s telecoms unit Jio is expected to announce a new attractive data plan when its current unlimited data for 399 rupees for prime members expires later in the day, according to traders

** Separately, Economic Times reported Reliance and partner BP Plc will invest about $1.5 bln to develop satellite gas fields in the KG-D6 block (bit.ly/2grOuQb)

** Reliance Industries declined to comment