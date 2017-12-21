BUZZ-India's Reliance Nippon Life jumps; CLSA starts with 'buy'

** Shares of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd jump as much as 4.8 pct to 287.9 rupees, highest since Nov 14

** CLSA starts coverage with “buy”, TP of 325 rupees

** Brokerage says India’s third-largest asset manager should benefit from rising penetration and ability to leverage strong retail presence

** Reliance Nippon Life is also poised to benefit from presence in country’s below top-15 cities, where it has a market share of 12 pct - CLSA

** Robust earnings growth and high dividend payouts will aid investor returns - CLSA