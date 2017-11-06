BUZZ-India's Reliance sells naphtha; premium highest since 2015

** India’s Reliance Industries sold 55,000 tonnes of naphtha for Dec 2-5 loading from Sikka at about $24 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-bard (FOB) basis, traders said, making this the highest premium it has received since 2015

** Persistent demand in Asia, which is structurally short of naphtha, have pushed prices up

** Premiums for December cargoes delivering to Mailiao, Taiwan, for instance were at their highest in 2-1/2 years

** China was also seen paying more than double at over $20 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for December cargoes (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)