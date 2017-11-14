FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Repco Home Finance hits 2-mth high on strong Q2
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
North Korea
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
Editor's Picks
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
November 14, 2017 / 4:55 AM / in a day

BUZZ-India's Repco Home Finance hits 2-mth high on strong Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Repco Home Finance Ltd surges as much as 14.1 pct to 676 rupees ($10.34), its highest since Sept. 14

** Housing finance co posted an about 22 pct rise in Sept quarter net profit, to 558.7 mln rupees ($8.55 mln)

** Stock posts biggest intra-day pct gain since July 2013

** More than 1.4 mln shares trade, compared with their 30-day avg of 232,000 shares

** Repco reported Q2 PAT 9 pct ahead of our estimates. Stronger than expected spreads, mainly due to better than expected yields led to the result beat - Jefferies

** Jefferies maintains “hold” rating and target price of 585 rupees

** Thirteen of 18 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, three “hold” and two “sell” or lower; their median PT is 800 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon data ($1 = 65.3750 Indian rupees) ($1 = 65.4000 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.