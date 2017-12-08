BUZZ-India's SAIL up; co to approve $1 bln JV with ArcelorMittal next week - report

** Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) climb as much as 3.9 pct to 81.850 rupees, its highest since Nov 28

** Stock on track for second straight session of gains

** State-run co is set to approve a long-proposed $1 bln JV with ArcelorMittal SA next week, three sources with direct knowledge told Reuters

** SAIL, ArcelorMittal signed a preliminary understanding in 2015, but disagreements over key commercial terms delayed venture

** Up to Thursday’s close, stock had risen about 60 pct this year