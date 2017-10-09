FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Sobha jumps on upbeat Q2 operational numbers
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
October 9, 2017 / 6:22 AM / in 9 days

BUZZ-India's Sobha jumps on upbeat Q2 operational numbers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Indian property developer Sobha Ltd rises as much as 8.7 pct to 425.90 rupees, its highest since Sept 19

** Co reported on Friday sales volume growth of 5.6 pct in Q2 and 8.3 pct rise in total sales value compared with last qtr bit.ly/2wI9jcX

** Says achieved average realisation of 7,840 rupees ($120.03) per sq ft, adding that it hasn’t launched any new projects in the qtr

** Co maintained its volumes and Bengaluru market provided it stability, even though volumes in national capital region went down, says an analyst with a domestic brokerage

** “From here on, the key will be new launches they can come up with or there will be no material pick-up in revenues,” says the analyst

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since May 17; up 59.6 this year as of Friday’s close

** About 341,000 shares change hands, 2.6 times 30-day avg of 130,600

$1 = 65.3175 Indian rupees

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.