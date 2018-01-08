BUZZ-India's Sobha Ltd hits over 9-yr high on strong qtrly oper numbers

** Real estate developer Sobha Ltd gains as much as 14.8 pct to its highest since March 12, 2008

** Co reported 52 pct rise in sales volume and 92 pct rise in total sales value for Dec qtr vs year ago bit.ly/2Ejhe3U

** Records highest ever qtrly sales performance in terms of value and avg realisation in the qtr

** Says real estate sector saw subdued sales in last 3 qtrs due to various policy initiatives like goods and services tax

** But notes prices have stabilised and home loan interest rates are at a decade-low, making home purchases more attractive

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since Oct 23, 2017