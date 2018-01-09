FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's solar power stocks rise on import duty proposal
#India Market News
January 9, 2018 / 7:06 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's solar power stocks rise on import duty proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of solar power companies such as Websol Energy System Ltd surge after a government body proposes 70 pct duty on imports of solar cells (bit.ly/2FheV2T)

** Solar cells are “being imported into India in such increased quantities and under such conditions so as to cause or threaten to cause serious injury” to domestic manufacturers, says a report by the Directorate General of Safeguards, which is part of the Central Board of Excise and Customs

** Websol Energy System Ltd climbs as much as 11.1 pct to 167 rupees, its highest since April 15, 2010

** Indosolar Ltd gains 3.4 pct, while Ujaas Energy Ltd was up 2 pct

