BUZZ-India's SOM Distilleries and Breweries hits highest level since mid-2014

** SOM Distilleries and Breweries Ltd rises as much as 12 pct to 264 rupees, highest since May 28, 2014

** Equity Intelligence India founder Porinju Veliyath bought 0.5 pct stake, or 0.15 mln shares, in co on Wednesday bit.ly/2qR8CQ6

** EQ India Fund, an alternate investment fund launched by Veliyath’s portfolio management firm, also bought 1.8 pct stake, or 0.5 mln shares

** More than 2.3 mln shares change hands, 6 times the 30-day moving avg of 380,450

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had risen 79.4 pct in 12 months