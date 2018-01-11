FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's SOM Distilleries and Breweries hits highest level since mid-2014
January 11, 2018 / 5:00 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's SOM Distilleries and Breweries hits highest level since mid-2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** SOM Distilleries and Breweries Ltd rises as much as 12 pct to 264 rupees, highest since May 28, 2014

** Equity Intelligence India founder Porinju Veliyath bought 0.5 pct stake, or 0.15 mln shares, in co on Wednesday bit.ly/2qR8CQ6

** EQ India Fund, an alternate investment fund launched by Veliyath’s portfolio management firm, also bought 1.8 pct stake, or 0.5 mln shares

** More than 2.3 mln shares change hands, 6 times the 30-day moving avg of 380,450

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had risen 79.4 pct in 12 months

