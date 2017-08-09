BUZZ-India's SRF Ltd falls on lower Q1 profit

** SRF Ltd's shares fall as much as 7.9 pct to their lowest in over eight months

** June-qtr consolidated profit down about 33 pct to 1.04 bln rupees ($16.31 million), hurt by higher expenses

** Q1 results subdued due to headwinds in the form of sharp rupee appreciation against the dollar and transitional issues related to GST, managing director Ashish Bharat Ram said in a statement

** "We expect margins and sales to remain under pressure in FY18," Ambit Capital Pvt Ltd analysts wrote in a note ($1 = 63.7750 Indian rupees)