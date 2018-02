** Shares of SRF Ltd rise as much as 6.4 pct to 1,889.4 rupees

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 2017

** Co reported a 21 pct jump in Dec-qtr consol profit on Wednesday

** Citi raises TP to 2,070 rupees from 1,764 rupees, says early signs of recovery in speciality chemicals business are now visible

** Adds co reports ‘strong’ qtr with fairly broad-based growth

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock down 10.4 pct this year