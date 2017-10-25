FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's state lenders add $17.2 bln in market value on capital boost
#India Market News
October 25, 2017 / 11:40 AM / in a day

BUZZ-India's state lenders add $17.2 bln in market value on capital boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** India’s 21 listed state-run lenders add a combined 1.12 trillion rupees ($17.24 billion) to their market value

** Shares across the sector soar after India’s federal cabinet on Tuesday announced a $32 bln recapitalisation plan

** Punjab National Bank adds 135.9 bln rupees ($2.09 billion) to hit 430 bln rupees in market value, a 46.2 pct gain, the most in pct terms

** RBI Governor Urjit Patel says in statement banks that can use the capital for “immediate credit creation” and that have “better addressed their balance sheet issues” could be given priority

** Credit Suisse raises state-run lenders to “a strong overweight position” from “underweight”.

** Morgan Stanley says move “extremely positive” for corporate lenders - upgrades State Bank of India to “overweight” from “underweight”. ($1 = 64.9700 Indian rupees)

