FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's state-owned banks jump on reports of bankruptcy code amendment
Sections
Featured
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
Qatar Crisis
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
November 22, 2017 / 8:44 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's state-owned banks jump on reports of bankruptcy code amendment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of India’s top state-owned lenders surge: State Bank of India up as much as 2.7 pct to 339.6 rupees, Punjab National Bank up as much as 3.5 pct to 192.9 rupees

** The central cabinet approves amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to prevent wilful defaulters from bidding for stressed assets, media report, citing unnamed sources

** Preventing wilful defaulters from bidding for stressed assets will help banks get better prices for the assets and will move the pending cases faster - A K Prabhakar, head of Research, IDBI Capital

** NSE’s Nifty PSU Bank index rose as much as 2.4 pct, its biggest intraday pct gain since Nov. 17

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.