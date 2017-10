** The Nifty PSU Bank index rises as much as 4.5 pct, the best performing sector on the NSE index

** Index posts biggest intraday pct gain since July 10

** India government may announce later in the day a plan to inject capital into public sector banks - local media reports

** State Bank of India, up 3.3 pct, was among top percentage gainers on the NSE index

** Punjab National Bank, Bank of India and IDBI Bank rose 6 pct, 4.5 pct and 4.7 pct, respectively