FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#India Market News
January 24, 2018 / 9:26 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's state-run lenders rise on hopes of bank recap plan details

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** State-run banking stocks gain; NSE PSU bank index rises as much as 3.7 pct to its highest since Nov. 29

** Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may provide details of bank recapitalisation plan during news conference at 3:30 p.m. local time (1000 GMT), local television channels say

** India’s cabinet approved a 2.11 trillion-rupee plan in October to recapitalise its state banks over next two years

** Government seeking to issue 800 billion rupees of recap bonds in 2017/18 fiscal year

** State Bank of India climbs as much as 3.7 pct; top gainer on NSE index

** Punjab National Bank up 4.8 pct, Bank of Baroda Ltd gains 3.8 pct, Union Bank of India Ltd rises 3 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.