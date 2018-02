** Sterlite Technologies Ltd jumps as much as 10.36 pct to 378.85 rupees, its highest since Feb. 2

** Co gets 35-bln-rupee ($541.13 million) advance purchase order to design, build and manage the Indian Navy's communications network bit.ly/2BQa1dF

** Stock sees highest intra-day pct gain since Jan 4

** Up to Friday’s close, stock had risen 17.35 pct this year compared with a 2.52 pct decline in the Nifty 500 index