21 days ago
BUZZ-India's strong gasoil imports to persist in July - FGE
July 20, 2017 / 4:09 AM / 21 days ago

BUZZ-India's strong gasoil imports to persist in July - FGE

1 Min Read

** Strong Indian gasoil imports will continue in July due to refinery maintenance, consulting firm FGE says in a note

** India's June gasoil imports at 115,000 barrels per day (bpd) was up from 100,000 bpd in May

** India's demand partly resulted in Europe shipping cargoes to Asia in reversed trade flows, it says

** India's June maintenance has affected an estimated 330,000 bpd of production

** FGE expects 395,000 bpd of capacity to be offline and that India's crude throughput in July will average 4.61 million bpd in July (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

