BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma Advanced Research falls on drug results

** Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company’s shares fall as much as 15.6 pct, heading for biggest pct loss in over two years

** Co’s drug, Baclofen GRS, failed to meet main goals in a late stage study to test the safety and efficacy of the drug for helping treat patients’ muscle contractions due to multiple sclerosis, co said on Friday

** Baclofen did not show any significant improvements in another late stage study which tested the drug’s duration of action, co added

** Shares hit lowest in nearly two months since Aug. 11