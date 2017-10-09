FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma Advanced Research falls on drug results
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
October 9, 2017 / 6:10 AM / in 9 days

BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma Advanced Research falls on drug results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company’s shares fall as much as 15.6 pct, heading for biggest pct loss in over two years

** Co’s drug, Baclofen GRS, failed to meet main goals in a late stage study to test the safety and efficacy of the drug for helping treat patients’ muscle contractions due to multiple sclerosis, co said on Friday

** Baclofen did not show any significant improvements in another late stage study which tested the drug’s duration of action, co added

** Shares hit lowest in nearly two months since Aug. 11

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.