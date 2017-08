BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma falls to over 4-yr low

** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' shares slump as much as 5 pct to lowest since June 2013

** Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's, in which Sun Pharma holds a majority stake, June-qtr profit halves to $54.5 mln

** Taro's Q1 net sales fall 31 pct $161.3 mln, hurt by continuing increased competition and pricing environment

** "We expect this product-specific pricing pressure to continue into the future," Nirmal Bang Retail Research analysts wrote in a note, adding that this was a negative for Sun Pharma

** Sun Pharma holds about 73 pct stake in Taro as of March 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data