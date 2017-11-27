BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma slides on recall of diabetes drug

** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd slip as much as 2.1 pct at 538.25 rupees, post their biggest intraday percentage loss since Nov 15

** Stock among top percentage losers on the broader Nifty 50 index

** The drugmaker's unit on Friday issued voluntary recall of two batches of Riomet, an oral diabetes drug, due to microbial contamination bit.ly/2k1UJf7

** Drug is manufactured by a contract manufacturer

** Unit says it has not received reports of adverse events related to the recall

** Up to Friday’s close, stock down 12.8 pct this year