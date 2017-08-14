BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma slumps to over 4-yr low on Q1 loss

** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ shares drop as much as 3.8 pct to 432.7 rupees, their lowest since April 2013

** Company posted surprise loss of 4.25 bln rupees ($66.27 million) in Q1, having incurred costs of 9.51 bln rupees related to settlements with some plaintiffs in a U.S. antitrust case over sleep disorder drug Modafinil

** “The reason why we are suffering is because of our inability to execute,” founder and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi said during a post-earnings conference call with analysts on Friday

** Sun Pharma’s U.S. sales slumped 42 pct while India sales dipped five pct

** Analysts at CLSA expect the company’s U.S. sales to remain under pressure

** “Margin guidance indicates base business in U.S. is now loss making,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a note, cutting TP to 410 rupees from 535 rupees

** Out of 37 analysts covering the stock, 18 have a “buy” or higher rating, 12 “hold” while the rest have rated it “sell” or lower - Thomson Reuters Eikon data ($1 = 64.1350 Indian rupees)