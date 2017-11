** Shares of Swaraj Engines Ltd surge as much as 16.9 pct to 2,210 rupees, their highest since July 25

** Co said that it will have a board meeting on Nov. 28 to consider a proposal for share buyback

** Details of the buyback were not immediately known

** Co posts biggest intra-day pct gain since April 26

** Up to Thursday’s close, stock had gained 46.7 pct this year, outperforming competitors such as Rane Engine Valve Ltd and Omax Autos Ltd which fell 0.4 pct and 6.4 pct, respectively