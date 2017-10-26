BUZZ-India's Tata Communications falls on weak Q2 results

** Shares of Tata Communications Ltd fall as much as 5.3 pct to lowest in a fortnight

** Co reported a loss of 1.29 bln rupees ($19.92 mln) for Sept-qtr compared with a profit of 2.68 bln rupees last year bit.ly/2iA6KYc

** “Numbers are weak, EBITDA came in lower than expected, data services income has fallen, overall it’s a disappointment” - an analyst with domestic brokerage says

** Income from data and managed services for the qtr declined 20 pct Y-o-Y while profit before exceptional items and tax fell to 1.17 bln rupees from 3.83 bln rupees last year

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had risen 13.8 pct this year compared with a 37.2 pct increase in the Nifty Midcap 50 index ($1 = 64.7625 Indian rupees)