FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Tata Communications falls on weak Q2 results
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
October 26, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's Tata Communications falls on weak Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Tata Communications Ltd fall as much as 5.3 pct to lowest in a fortnight

** Co reported a loss of 1.29 bln rupees ($19.92 mln) for Sept-qtr compared with a profit of 2.68 bln rupees last year bit.ly/2iA6KYc

** “Numbers are weak, EBITDA came in lower than expected, data services income has fallen, overall it’s a disappointment” - an analyst with domestic brokerage says

** Income from data and managed services for the qtr declined 20 pct Y-o-Y while profit before exceptional items and tax fell to 1.17 bln rupees from 3.83 bln rupees last year

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had risen 13.8 pct this year compared with a 37.2 pct increase in the Nifty Midcap 50 index ($1 = 64.7625 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.