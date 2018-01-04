FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's Tata Motors' drops on weak Jaguar Land Rover U.S. sales
#India Market News
January 4, 2018 / 4:28 AM / in 2 days

BUZZ-India's Tata Motors' drops on weak Jaguar Land Rover U.S. sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Tata Motors fall as much as 1.9 pct to 425.75 rupees

** Stock is top pct loser on the NSE index, dragging it down by 2.4 index pts

** Unit Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) U.S. sales drop 9 pct to 11,394 units in Dec, co said on Wednesday bit.ly/2ETNlIz

** The fall in U.S. sales below expectation of flattish volumes for Dec - Nomura analysts said in a note

** JLR’s earnings could be hurt if any import taxes are imposed in the United States - Nomura

** Twenty seven of 39 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, nine “hold” and the rest as “sell” or lower; their median PT is 500 rupees

