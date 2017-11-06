BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits over 3-mth high; top gainer on NSE index

** Tata Motors Ltd surges as much as 4.5 pct to 468 rupees, its highest since July 24

** Stock top pct gainer on NSE index

** Stock posts biggest intra-day pct gain since Oct.3

** Analysts cite speculation Tata Motors is due to post solid profit margins for the July-Sept quarter

** A “few funds have been bullish on the company since it has been underperforming for quite some time now, combined with the buzz that margin performance in this qtr will be pretty strong,” said Nitesh Sharma, research analyst with PhillipCapital (India)

** Automaker is due to report its Sept-qtr results on Thursday